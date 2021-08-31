Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

327,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,899

+ tax & licensing
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

416-997-0824

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento LX/4 Cylinder 2.4L/One Owner Vehicle

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento LX/4 Cylinder 2.4L/One Owner Vehicle

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

327,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7807503
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA68EG456799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 327,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Sorento GDI AWD 4 Cylinder 2.4L Automatic. Blue Tooth Power windows and locks key Entry Alloy wheels AC . Clean Vehicle Drives Very good HWY Draiving High Kilometres. $6899 plus tax and Licensing . Price is As Is Unfit. No Email please. Call:4169970824 . Zaki Auto .....3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

