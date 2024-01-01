Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALFP2BG6EH397324, AWD, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, 18-in ALLOY WHEELS, TERRAIN RESPONSE SYSTEM, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., BLUETOOTH, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Locks/Mirrors, Central Locking Doors, Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror, AM/FM/USB/AUX/CD Player, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Meridian Sound System, Front/Rear Window Defroster, Heated Front Seats, Driver, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Driver Modes, Black on Tan Leather, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Knee & Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2014 Land Rover LR2

66,000 KM

Details Description

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Land Rover LR2

NAVI | PANOROOF | LEATHER | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover LR2

NAVI | PANOROOF | LEATHER | ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1730759424
  2. 1730759425
  3. 1730759428
  4. 1730759430
  5. 1730759432
  6. 1730759435
  7. 1730759437
  8. 1730759440
  9. 1730759443
  10. 1730759446
  11. 1730759448
  12. 1730759450
  13. 1730759452
  14. 1730759456
  15. 1730759459
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALFP2BG6EH397324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALFP2BG6EH397324, AWD, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, 18-in ALLOY WHEELS, TERRAIN RESPONSE SYSTEM, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., BLUETOOTH, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Locks/Mirrors, Central Locking Doors, Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror, AM/FM/USB/AUX/CD Player, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Meridian Sound System, Front/Rear Window Defroster, Heated Front Seats, Driver, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Driver Modes, Black on Tan Leather, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Knee & Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2008 Lincoln Town Car SIGNATURE LIMITED | 6 SEATS | CHROME WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Lincoln Town Car SIGNATURE LIMITED | 6 SEATS | CHROME WHEELS 57,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Suzuki SX4 JX | AWD | NAVIGATION | ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Suzuki SX4 JX | AWD | NAVIGATION | ALLOY WHEELS 153,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi Q7 TDI | LEATHER | ALLOYS | 7 PASSENGERS for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Audi Q7 TDI | LEATHER | ALLOYS | 7 PASSENGERS 149,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover LR2