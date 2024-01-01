$15,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover LR2
NAVI | PANOROOF | LEATHER | ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALFP2BG6EH397324, AWD, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, 18-in ALLOY WHEELS, TERRAIN RESPONSE SYSTEM, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., BLUETOOTH, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Locks/Mirrors, Central Locking Doors, Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror, AM/FM/USB/AUX/CD Player, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Meridian Sound System, Front/Rear Window Defroster, Heated Front Seats, Driver, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Driver Modes, Black on Tan Leather, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Knee & Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
