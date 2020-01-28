2014 LAND ROVER LR4 | HSE LUXURY | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | 360 CAMERA | BLIND SPOT DETECTION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















This Stunning 2014 Land Rover LR4 features a V6 Supercharged engine, 8-speed automatic transmission. Coming in a Silver exterior with a Black Leather interior! With seating for 7, in Luxury trim, provides a host of amenities. Voice Command Navigation system that aids the driver where to go without having to take there hands of the steering wheel. It also comes with a 360 Backup Camera, and Parking Sensors offer guidance for tight situations. 3 Panel Sunroof for the guests to enjoy long distant drives not missing a single star through late-night driving. Music lovers will appreciate a premium Meridian Surround Sound System. Other convenient features include Bluetooth/iPod Connectivity, Satellite Radio, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control Keyless Entry & Ignition and much more. Terrain Response System optimizes the vehicle set-up for virtually all on-road or off-road driving situations, with five different settings to suit different terrains such as grass/gravel/snow, mud and ruts, sand and rock crawl.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass

Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Heated Windshield

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Trip Computer Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

SURROUND SOUND

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

ashtray

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Heated windshield washer jets

HARD DRIVE

Roll Stability Control

trailer stability control

Push-Button Start

Electronic Parking Brake

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cornering brake control

Radio: AM/FM

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mats: front

Cargo cover: retractable

Center console: front console with storage

One-touch windows: 4

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

2-stage unlocking doors

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear suspension classification: independent

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Rear wiper: intermittent

Regenerative braking system

Center console trim: wood

Door trim: wood

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Third row headrests: adjustable

Driver adjustable suspension: height

Front spring type: pneumatic

Rear spring type: pneumatic

Self leveling suspension

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Parking sensors: front

Upholstery: premium leather

Suspension control: electronic

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready

Front brake diameter: 14.2

Rear brake diameter: 13.8

Shift knob trim: leather

Footwell lights

Subwoofer: 1

Memorized settings: 3 driver

4WD selector: electronic

Locking differential: center

Camera system: rearview

Rear seat: heated

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Multi-functional information center

Rear suspension type: double wishbone

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Automatic hazard warning lights

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Navigation system: hard drive

Total speakers: 16

Rear air conditioning: independently controlled

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Tire type: all terrain

Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar

Real time traffic

Spare tire size: full-size

Assist handle: front

Rearview monitor: in dash

Armrests: dual front

Premium brand: Meridian

Watts: 825

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Impact sensor: door unlock

Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining

Floor mat material: premium carpet

Axle ratio: 3.54

Rear seat folding: flat

Power door locks: auto-locking

Rear air conditioning zones: single

Rear door type: split liftgate

Roof rails color: black

Wheel spokes: 7

Rear spoiler: tail-gate

Grille color: black surround

In-Dash CD: DVD audio

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass

Rear seat type: 35-30-35 split bench

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3

Third row seatbelts: 3-point

Third row seat folding: flat

Power outlet(s): front and rear

Window defogger: rear

Moonroof / Sunroof: dual

Trailer hitch: receiver hitch

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.