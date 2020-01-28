Menu
2014 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, 360 CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,426KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4559769
  • Stock #: PC5272
  • VIN: SALAK2V61EA701003
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
2014 LAND ROVER LR4 | HSE LUXURY | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | 360 CAMERA | BLIND SPOT DETECTION | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This Stunning 2014 Land Rover LR4 features a V6 Supercharged engine, 8-speed automatic transmission. Coming in a Silver exterior with a Black Leather interior! With seating for 7, in Luxury trim, provides a host of amenities. Voice Command Navigation system that aids the driver where to go without having to take there hands of the steering wheel. It also comes with a 360 Backup Camera, and Parking Sensors offer guidance for tight situations. 3 Panel Sunroof for the guests to enjoy long distant drives not missing a single star through late-night driving. Music lovers will appreciate a premium Meridian Surround Sound System. Other convenient features include Bluetooth/iPod Connectivity, Satellite Radio, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control Keyless Entry & Ignition and much more. Terrain Response System optimizes the vehicle set-up for virtually all on-road or off-road driving situations, with five different settings to suit different terrains such as grass/gravel/snow, mud and ruts, sand and rock crawl.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Heated Windshield
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • SURROUND SOUND
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • ashtray
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • HARD DRIVE
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • Cargo cover: retractable
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Regenerative braking system
  • Center console trim: wood
  • Door trim: wood
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Third row headrests: adjustable
  • Driver adjustable suspension: height
  • Front spring type: pneumatic
  • Rear spring type: pneumatic
  • Self leveling suspension
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Upholstery: premium leather
  • Suspension control: electronic
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Front brake diameter: 14.2
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.8
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Footwell lights
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • 4WD selector: electronic
  • Locking differential: center
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Rear seat: heated
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Rear suspension type: double wishbone
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Automatic hazard warning lights
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Total speakers: 16
  • Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Tire type: all terrain
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
  • Real time traffic
  • Spare tire size: full-size
  • Assist handle: front
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Armrests: dual front
  • Premium brand: Meridian
  • Watts: 825
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Floor mat material: premium carpet
  • Axle ratio: 3.54
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Rear air conditioning zones: single
  • Rear door type: split liftgate
  • Roof rails color: black
  • Wheel spokes: 7
  • Rear spoiler: tail-gate
  • Grille color: black surround
  • In-Dash CD: DVD audio
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
  • Rear seat type: 35-30-35 split bench
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
  • Third row seatbelts: 3-point
  • Third row seat folding: flat
  • Power outlet(s): front and rear
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: dual
  • Trailer hitch: receiver hitch
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

