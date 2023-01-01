$27,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover LR4
XXV|NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAMERA|20in ALLOYS|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9457276
- Stock #: 729741
- VIN: SALAK2V61EA729741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2V61EA729741, XXV, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, ARROUND VIEW CAMERA, 20 in ALOOYS, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, ROOF RACK, TOWING HITCH, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Terrain Respose System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Meridian Premium Stereo, Bluetooth Audio, CD/DVD Changer, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Steering Wheel, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Vehicle Features
