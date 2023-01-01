Menu
2014 Land Rover LR4

141,000 KM

Details

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2014 Land Rover LR4

2014 Land Rover LR4

XXV|NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAMERA|20in ALLOYS|7 SEATS

2014 Land Rover LR4

XXV|NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAMERA|20in ALLOYS|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9457276
  • Stock #: 729741
  • VIN: SALAK2V61EA729741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2V61EA729741, XXV, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, ARROUND VIEW CAMERA, 20 in ALOOYS, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, ROOF RACK, TOWING HITCH, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Terrain Respose System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Meridian Premium Stereo, Bluetooth Audio, CD/DVD Changer, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Steering Wheel, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

