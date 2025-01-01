2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755206409648_9191372905076515 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2014, LAND ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY SWB</strong></p><p><strong>Special Financing Price: $29,980 Cash Price: $31,980</strong></p><p>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  </p><p><strong>Price<span> </span></strong>  Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates . <span> </span><strong>All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.<span> </span></strong>  If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  </p><p><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong>  Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   .   We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  </p><p><strong>Trade-In</strong><span> </span>  Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  </p><p>Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles. Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  </p><p>View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</p><p><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755206409649_9176383576425841 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p>

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

126,100 KM

Details Description Features

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD 4dr SC Autobiography SWB

Watch This Vehicle
12868073

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD 4dr SC Autobiography SWB

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

  1. 12868073
  2. 12868073
  3. 12868073
  4. 12868073
  5. 12868073
  6. 12868073
  7. 12868073
  8. 12868073
  9. 12868073
  10. 12868073
Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,100KM
VIN SALGV2TF1EA177145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2014, LAND ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY SWB

Special Financing Price: $29,980 Cash Price: $31,980

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates .  All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.   If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  

Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   .   We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  

Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles. Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
Folding Cargo Cover
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
1 Skid Plate
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
TBD Axle Ratio
105 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Soft Close Doors
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass and Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/DVD And Digital Media

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Residual heat recirculation
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Drive select rotary shifter
Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP70
150 kgs (6
944 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror and Illuminated Rear Visor Mirror
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged -inc: E85 Flex Fuel compatible
dual independent variable cam timing and intelligent stop/start
Radio: 1700 Watt Meridian Signature Reference -inc: 28 speakers plus subwoofer
Sirius satellite digital audio receiver system
Bluetooth phone connection and audio streaming and on/off road hard disc drive navigation system w/8 touch-screen and voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD 4dr SC Autobiography SWB for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD 4dr SC Autobiography SWB 126,100 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL 105,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback SYMETRICAL 3.6 R AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Subaru Outback SYMETRICAL 3.6 R AWD 180,720 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2014 Land Rover Range Rover