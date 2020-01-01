2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Heated Windshield External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone Compass Trip Computer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security security approach lamps

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Ride Control Retained Accessory Power PERIMETER ALARM Front stabilizer bar ashtray Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors USB Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Lumbar HARD DRIVE Roll Stability Control 12 trailer stability control PERFORMANCE Active suspension door pockets Sunglasses holder Intermittent Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Electronic brakeforce distribution Lighter element Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Panoramic Front and Rear range power folding sliding sunshade Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Suspension control: electronic Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Memorized settings: driver seat Side mirrors: auto-dimming Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Rear suspension type: double wishbone Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Seatbelt warning sensor: front Real time traffic Total speakers: 13 Front brake diameter: 15.0 Touch-sensitive controls Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Armrests: dual front Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Premium brand: Meridian Cargo cover: hard Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Watts: 380 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Axle ratio: 3.54 Laminated glass: acoustic Rear air conditioning zones: single Video system: auxiliary audio/video input Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Rear seat folding Premium brakes: Brembo Grille color: silver Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5 In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Phone: pre-wired for phone Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off reclining maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front speed sensitive with washer element self-leveling 12V rear auto on rear center split liftgate

