Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

73,647 KM

Details Description Features

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Range Rover

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged,V8 510HP,NAV,CAM,PANO,LCD,HEATED SEAT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged,V8 510HP,NAV,CAM,PANO,LCD,HEATED SEAT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6727913
  2. 6727913
  3. 6727913
  4. 6727913
  5. 6727913
  6. 6727913
  7. 6727913
  8. 6727913
  9. 6727913
Contact Seller

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

73,647KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6727913
  • Stock #: PC6627
  • VIN: SALGS2TF4EA158002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/Cirrus Headlining and Ebony IP
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6627
  • Mileage 73,647 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER | V8 SUPERCHARGED | 510HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED REAR SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility; a perfect fit for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a powerful supercharged V8 engine producing 510HP, mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, and Smooth Automatic Transmission. Its sleek Black Exterior paint with Black Trim Pieces creates an aggressive look while the Black Premium leather interior gives a luxurious feel.







We know safety is your greatest priority, so this Range Rover is equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Blind Spot Assistance, and Reverse Traffic Detection. Its Voice-Command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, and Ride-Height Adjustable Suspension are useful features that allow you to command the road. You and your Passengers will absolutely love the Panoramic Sunroof, through which to enjoy the four seasons, and the Meridian Signature 29-Speaker 1700W Premium Sound System. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Ontario Vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Heated Windshield
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Air Suspension
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
PERIMETER ALARM
Front stabilizer bar
ashtray
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
USB
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Lumbar
HARD DRIVE
Roll Stability Control
12
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Intermittent
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Lighter element
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Panoramic
Front and Rear
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Memorized settings: driver seat
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Total speakers: 13
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Touch-sensitive controls
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Armrests: dual front
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Premium brand: Meridian
Cargo cover: hard
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Watts: 380
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Axle ratio: 3.54
Laminated glass: acoustic
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Video system: auxiliary audio/video input
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Rear seat folding
Premium brakes: Brembo
Grille color: silver
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
reclining
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
with washer
element
self-leveling
12V rear
auto on
rear center
split liftgate
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 12,456 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 25,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Disc...
 34,990 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory