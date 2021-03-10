2014 Land Rover Range Rover

$59,800 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 6 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6727913

6727913 Stock #: PC6627

PC6627 VIN: SALGS2TF4EA158002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony w/Cirrus Headlining and Ebony IP

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6627

Mileage 73,647 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Heated Windshield External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 3 2 Ride Control Retained Accessory Power PERIMETER ALARM Front stabilizer bar ashtray Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors USB Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Lumbar HARD DRIVE Roll Stability Control 12 trailer stability control PERFORMANCE Active suspension door pockets Sunglasses holder Intermittent Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Electronic brakeforce distribution Lighter element Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Panoramic Front and Rear range power folding sliding sunshade Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Suspension control: electronic Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Memorized settings: driver seat Side mirrors: auto-dimming Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Rear suspension type: double wishbone Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Seatbelt warning sensor: front Total speakers: 13 Front brake diameter: 15.0 Touch-sensitive controls Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Armrests: dual front Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Premium brand: Meridian Cargo cover: hard Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Watts: 380 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Axle ratio: 3.54 Laminated glass: acoustic Rear air conditioning zones: single Video system: auxiliary audio/video input Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Rear seat folding Premium brakes: Brembo Grille color: silver Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5 In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Phone: pre-wired for phone Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off reclining maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front speed sensitive with washer element self-leveling 12V rear auto on rear center split liftgate Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.