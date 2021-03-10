+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2014 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER | V8 SUPERCHARGED | 510HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED REAR SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility; a perfect fit for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a powerful supercharged V8 engine producing 510HP, mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, and Smooth Automatic Transmission. Its sleek Black Exterior paint with Black Trim Pieces creates an aggressive look while the Black Premium leather interior gives a luxurious feel.
We know safety is your greatest priority, so this Range Rover is equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Blind Spot Assistance, and Reverse Traffic Detection. Its Voice-Command Navigation system, Reverse Camera, and Ride-Height Adjustable Suspension are useful features that allow you to command the road. You and your Passengers will absolutely love the Panoramic Sunroof, through which to enjoy the four seasons, and the Meridian Signature 29-Speaker 1700W Premium Sound System. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Ontario Vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4