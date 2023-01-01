Menu
2014 Lexus ES 350

30,300 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

30,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10632261
  • Stock #: LA21187A
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG9E2126007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 30300 km, This Red on Black Leather 2014 ES350 premium Package is a local trade in vehicle , Certified , All services records, Comes with Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

