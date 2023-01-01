$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Lexus GS 350
2014 Lexus GS 350
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
91,500KM
Used
VIN JTHCE1BL1E5021864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LP21107B
- Mileage 91,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Email Ken Shaw Toyota
