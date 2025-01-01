Menu
<p>New arrival, trade in from Audi dealer in good condition inside and out, well equipped with AWD, power group, leather heated power seats, paddle shift, sunroof, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2014 Lexus IS 250

262,000 KM

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 9359
  • Mileage 262,000 KM

New arrival, trade in from Audi dealer in good condition inside and out, well equipped with AWD, power group, leather heated power seats, paddle shift, sunroof, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
