2014 Lexus IS 250
F Sport
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,000
262,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 9359
- Mileage 262,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from Audi dealer in good condition inside and out, well equipped with AWD, power group, leather heated power seats, paddle shift, sunroof, alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
2014 Lexus IS 250