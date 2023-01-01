$34,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Lexus LS 460
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
- Listing ID: 9538552
- Stock #: LP19781B
- VIN: JTHCL1EF7E5019807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Equipped, This Liquid Platinum on Black Leather 2014 Lexus LS460 Technology Package is a local trade in vehicle , Certified , Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Mark Levinson Stereo, Massage seat, Back up Sensor, Air Suspension, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
