2014 Lexus LS 460

134,800 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2014 Lexus LS 460

2014 Lexus LS 460

2014 Lexus LS 460

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9538552
  • Stock #: LP19781B
  • VIN: JTHCL1EF7E5019807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP19781B
  • Mileage 134,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Equipped, This Liquid Platinum on Black Leather 2014 Lexus LS460 Technology Package is a local trade in vehicle , Certified , Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Mark Levinson Stereo, Massage seat, Back up Sensor, Air Suspension, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

