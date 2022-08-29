$31,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2014 Lincoln Navigator
NAVI|REARCAM|CHROME WHEELS|PWR RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,900
- Listing ID: 9307765
- Stock #: L05238
- VIN: 5LMJJ2J58EEL05238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ2J58EEL05238, 4X4, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 7-PASSENGERS, 20 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package, Black on bLACK Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, THX Premium Sound, Front and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Chrome/Wood Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, One Owner, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available
FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
