2014 Lincoln Navigator

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
NAVI|REARCAM|CHROME WHEELS|PWR RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle

NAVI|REARCAM|CHROME WHEELS|PWR RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307765
  • Stock #: L05238
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2J58EEL05238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ2J58EEL05238, 4X4, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 7-PASSENGERS, 20 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Package, Black on bLACK Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, THX Premium Sound, Front and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Chrome/Wood Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, One Owner, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available

FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

