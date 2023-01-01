$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Maserati Ghibli
AWD,MEMORY SEAT,SUNROOF,NAVIGATION,CAMERA
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NERO
- Interior Colour Nero
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10018
- Mileage 17,003 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MASERATI GHIBLI | AWD | 345 HP | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | SPEED SENSING STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HILL HOLD CONTROL | BRAKE ASSIST | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2014 Maserati Ghibli, a luxurious and powerful sedan that commands attention with its sleek Nero exterior. Under the hood, this vehicle is powered by a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine that delivers an impressive 345 horsepower and 369 foot-pounds of torque, providing a thrilling driving experience.
As for the interior, you'll be greeted by a sophisticated Nero cabin that exudes elegance and refinement. The factory default features of the 2014 Maserati Ghibli are nothing short of impressive, with the inclusion of premium amenities that enhance your driving pleasure.
The Ghibli comes standard with leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and a premium sound system. Drivers will also appreciate the rearview camera, parking sensors, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Furthermore, the Ghibli boasts a host of advanced safety features, including stability and traction control, anti lock brakes, and front-seat side airbags. This vehicle is the perfect combination of performance and luxury, making it an excellent choice for discerning drivers who demand the best. Overall, the 2014 Maserati Ghibli is a true masterpiece that combines Italian style, performance, and luxury in one stunning package. Come experience the thrill of driving a Ghibli for yourself today.




