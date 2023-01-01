Menu
2015 MASERATI GHIBLI | AWD | 345 HP | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | SPEED SENSING STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HILL HOLD CONTROL | BRAKE ASSIST | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE Introducing the 2014 Maserati Ghibli, a luxurious and powerful sedan that commands attention with its sleek Nero exterior. Under the hood, this vehicle is powered by a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine that delivers an impressive 345 horsepower and 369 foot-pounds of torque, providing a thrilling driving experience. As for the interior, youll be greeted by a sophisticated Nero cabin that exudes elegance and refinement. The factory default features of the 2014 Maserati Ghibli are nothing short of impressive, with the inclusion of premium amenities that enhance your driving pleasure. The Ghibli comes standard with leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and a premium sound system. Drivers will also appreciate the rearview camera, parking sensors, and Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, the Ghibli boasts a host of advanced safety features, including stability and traction control, anti lock brakes, and front-seat side airbags. This vehicle is the perfect combination of performance and luxury, making it an excellent choice for discerning drivers who demand the best. Overall, the 2014 Maserati Ghibli is a true masterpiece that combines Italian style, performance, and luxury in one stunning package. Come experience the thrill of driving a Ghibli for yourself today.

2014 Maserati Ghibli

17,003 KM

2014 Maserati Ghibli

AWD,MEMORY SEAT,SUNROOF,NAVIGATION,CAMERA

2014 Maserati Ghibli

AWD,MEMORY SEAT,SUNROOF,NAVIGATION,CAMERA

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

17,003KM
Used
VIN ZAM57XSA3E1083971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NERO
  • Interior Colour Nero
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10018
  • Mileage 17,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2014 Maserati Ghibli, a luxurious and powerful sedan that commands attention with its sleek Nero exterior. Under the hood, this vehicle is powered by a 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine that delivers an impressive 345 horsepower and 369 foot-pounds of torque, providing a thrilling driving experience.







As for the interior, you'll be greeted by a sophisticated Nero cabin that exudes elegance and refinement. The factory default features of the 2014 Maserati Ghibli are nothing short of impressive, with the inclusion of premium amenities that enhance your driving pleasure.







The Ghibli comes standard with leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and a premium sound system. Drivers will also appreciate the rearview camera, parking sensors, and Bluetooth connectivity.







Furthermore, the Ghibli boasts a host of advanced safety features, including stability and traction control, anti lock brakes, and front-seat side airbags. This vehicle is the perfect combination of performance and luxury, making it an excellent choice for discerning drivers who demand the best. Overall, the 2014 Maserati Ghibli is a true masterpiece that combines Italian style, performance, and luxury in one stunning package. Come experience the thrill of driving a Ghibli for yourself today.







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rearview monitor
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
ashtray
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear fog lights

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features

Radio data system
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Lighter element
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 6
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Grille color: chrome
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Limited slip differential: rear
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Hill holder control
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Premium brand
Window trim: chrome
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Locking differential: rear
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Front brake width: 1.1
Axle ratio: 2.81
Subwoofer: 4
Watts: 280
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Rear brake width: 0.87
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / single disc
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / in dash
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / wiper activated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

