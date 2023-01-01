Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA2

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

4CYL | AUTO | HATCHBACK | KEYLESS |

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

4CYL | AUTO | HATCHBACK | KEYLESS |

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10274877
  • VIN: JM1DE1KY9E0180632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KEYLESS / AUTOMATIC / LOW KILOMETRES / and more!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 Cyl, Auto, 5 Pass, Hatchback, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Low Kilometres, From New Car Dealership, Drives Excellent, New Car Trade, Just Arrived!!!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

416-831-0578

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $599 for safety

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple C Cars

2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 76,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 118,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series 43...
 86,000 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Email Maple C Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

Call Dealer

416-831-XXXX

(click to show)

416-831-0578

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory