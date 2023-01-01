$13,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-627-5600
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
HB/Sport/Man/GS-SKY/1OWNER/NOACC/NAV/CAM/CERTIFIED
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
647-627-5600
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9450478
- VIN: JM1BM1L75E1140784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,728 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MAZDA 3 HATCHBACK MANUAL 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF COMES FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH AUX ALLOY WHEELS 2 SET OF TIRES ON RIMS KEYLESS ENTRY PUSH STARTS STOP BUTTON POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROS POWER TRUNK RELEASE COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATON ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! ***
Phone Number : 647 627 56 00
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!!
Trade-ins welcome!!!
Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays)
lets do this auto sales inc.
647 627 56 00
www.letsdothisautosales.ca
Address:
485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.