2014 Mazda MAZDA3

144,728 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

HB/Sport/Man/GS-SKY/1OWNER/NOACC/NAV/CAM/CERTIFIED

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

HB/Sport/Man/GS-SKY/1OWNER/NOACC/NAV/CAM/CERTIFIED

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9450478
  • VIN: JM1BM1L75E1140784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

2014 MAZDA 3 HATCHBACK MANUAL 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF COMES FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH AUX ALLOY WHEELS 2  SET OF  TIRES ON RIMS KEYLESS ENTRY PUSH STARTS STOP BUTTON POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRROS POWER TRUNK RELEASE COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATON ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 


Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 



Trade-ins welcome!!! 



Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 







lets do this auto sales inc. 



647 627 56 00 



www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 



485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

