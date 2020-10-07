Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

119,000 KM

Details Description

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Pro Drive Auto Sales

647-702-8291

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6156837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz B250
This 2014 Mercedes Benz B-Class Is Finished In A Lovely Black Exterior Paired With A Black Interior. Loaded w. Remote Keyless Entry, Panoramic Roof, Back-up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Power Windows, Collision Warning System, & Much More !

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$10,495 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 1 Year/12,000 KM Warranty Included

For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

647-702-8291

