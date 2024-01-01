Menu
Top of the Line, Loaded with All options, power panoramic sunroof, cruise control, blind spot, navigation, back up camera, heated seats, bluetooth audio/phone, amg package, amg wheels, auto hold brake assist, push start, $13588 + hst.

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

183,935 KM

$13,588

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

$13,588

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,935KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8JB6EA959955

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 183,935 KM

Top of the Line, Loaded with All options, power panoramic sunroof, cruise control, blind spot, navigation, back up camera, heated seats, bluetooth audio/phone, amg package, amg wheels, auto hold brake assist, push start, $13588 + hst. 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058

$13,588

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class