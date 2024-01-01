$15,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ATTENTION ASSIST - MERCEDES-BENZ LED LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - ELECTRIC POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
***VEHICLE ALSO COMES WITH WINTER TIRE AND RIM PACKAGE***
1 OWNER - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 109,000KM - $15,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
