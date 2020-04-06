2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
4MATIC AWD | LUXURY | NAVIGATION | HARMON/KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM | SUNROOF | REVERSE CAMERA | PARKTRONIC SYSTEM | HEATED MEMORY SEATS |
The 2014 Mercedes-Benz C300 comes in Silver Exterior Finish and Black interior, giving it a great colour combination. Easy to use Navigation that does not require a cellular network so you would not get lost wherever you go. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with a 4MATIC All-wheel-drive system that is perfect for Canadian Winter driving. For Music-Lovers, your passenger will appreciate the Harmon/Kardon Audio System. Other great features on this vehicle include Sunroof, Parktronic System, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rain Sensor, Knee Airbags and many more.
