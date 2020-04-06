2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Center Console

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Body side reinforcements

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Air filtration: active charcoal

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

One-touch windows: 4

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Total speakers: 8

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Upholstery: leatherette

Power windows: remotely operated

Center console trim: alloy

Door trim: alloy

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Front struts

Spare wheel type: alloy

Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready

Shift knob trim: leather

Impact sensor: battery disconnect

Front suspension type: multi-link

Floor material: carpet

Oil monitor

Front seat type: sport bucket

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Axle ratio: 3.07

Emergency braking preparation

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Taillights: LED

Crumple zones: front

Phone: hands free

Storage: front seatback

Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Driver attention alert system

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Satellite communications: mbrace

Window trim: chrome

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming

Additional key: removable valet

Power door locks: auto-locking

Wheel spokes: 5

Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release

Rear fog lights: single left

Interior accents: wood

Window defogger: rear

Smart device app function: horn/light operation

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

