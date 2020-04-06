Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 Luxury 4MATIC,NAV,CAM,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 Luxury 4MATIC,NAV,CAM,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,947KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4871979
  • Stock #: PC5378
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB5EA953922
Exterior Colour
Iridium Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

4MATIC AWD | LUXURY | NAVIGATION | HARMON/KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM | SUNROOF | REVERSE CAMERA | PARKTRONIC SYSTEM | HEATED MEMORY SEATS |







The 2014 Mercedes-Benz C300 comes in Silver Exterior Finish and Black interior, giving it a great colour combination. Easy to use Navigation that does not require a cellular network so you would not get lost wherever you go. Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine with a 4MATIC All-wheel-drive system that is perfect for Canadian Winter driving. For Music-Lovers, your passenger will appreciate the Harmon/Kardon Audio System. Other great features on this vehicle include Sunroof, Parktronic System, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rain Sensor, Knee Airbags and many more.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Center Console
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Body side reinforcements
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Air filtration: active charcoal
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Upholstery: leatherette
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Center console trim: alloy
  • Door trim: alloy
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Front struts
  • Spare wheel type: alloy
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Impact sensor: battery disconnect
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Oil monitor
  • Front seat type: sport bucket
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Axle ratio: 3.07
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Phone: hands free
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Driver attention alert system
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Satellite communications: mbrace
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
  • Additional key: removable valet
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Wheel spokes: 5
  • Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
  • Rear fog lights: single left
  • Interior accents: wood
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Smart device app function: horn/light operation
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

