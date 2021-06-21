Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

130,630 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 Luxury 4MATIC, SUNROOF, SPORTS PKG, HEATED

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 Luxury 4MATIC, SUNROOF, SPORTS PKG, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,630KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7503753
  • Stock #: PC7219
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB9EA947055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7219
  • Mileage 130,630 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 LUXURY 4MATIC | AWD | AMG STYLING EXTERIOR PACKAGE | SPORTS PACKAGE | SUNROOF | RAIN SENSOR | BLUETOOTH | BI-XENON HEADLICHT | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | SPORTS SUSPENSION | TRIM PIECES - ASH TREE WOOD | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | ECO START/STOP | CANADIAN VEHILCE







The 2014 Mercedes C300 4Matic offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 248 Horsepower 3.5L engine V6 with 7-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission. With the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine C300 you will feel safe in all weather situations. Coming in sleek Black exterior with a luxurious feeling Black interior the car also looks beautiful. This C-Class also comes with AMG Sports Package that adds AMG Exterior elements like different front bumper and side skirts.







Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern so this C300 is equipped with Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Stability and Traction Control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Keyless Entry
Clock
Center Console
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Power
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Power windows: remotely operated
Center console trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Spare wheel type: alloy
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Storage: front seatback
Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Window trim: chrome
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Additional key: removable valet
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Rear fog lights: single left
Interior accents: wood
halogen
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
remotely operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

