2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$22,800 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 7 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8790086

8790086 Stock #: PC8403

PC8403 VIN: WDDGF8JB9EA899573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8403

Mileage 140,790 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.