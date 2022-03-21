2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$20,888 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8918518

8918518 VIN: WDDGF8AB1EA949186

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.