2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$12,888 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 6 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9024592

9024592 VIN: WDDGF8ABXEA964205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Silver

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 202,627 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.