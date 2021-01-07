2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Compass Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Suspension Air Suspension Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Woodgrain low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets door unlock Body side reinforcements Active suspension integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Suspension control: electronic Rear seat type: bucket Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Impact sensor: battery disconnect Premium brand: harman/kardon Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Additional key: removable valet Center console: front console with armrest Grille color: black with chrome accents Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 RAIN SENSING Watts: 610 Window defogger: rear Passenger Seat Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Seatback iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due power glass speed sensitive Google POIs Google search news vehicle location remotely operated Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

