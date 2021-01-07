2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
+ taxes & licensing
2014 MERCEDES CLS550 4MATIC | AWD | DISTRONIC PLUS | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BACK UP CAMERA | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | DRIVING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | SUNROOF | DYNAMIC SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ELECTRIC SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | HEATED SCREEN WASH | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | AMBIENCE LIGHTING | KEYLESS - GO | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The CLS 550 features a 402-horsepower, turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 and a nine-speed automatic transmission. With Mercedes 4Matic AWD system you can be sure that you will be able to deliver the power safely in any weather condition. The Blue 4 door Coupe has a distinctive look that will look good in any condition but with AMG Package the body lines are more aggressive and distinct. The Interior also gets AMG treatment with AMG Inspire Steering Wheel and Sports Seats. The Beige Leather Interior will feel premium with the Mercedes Dynamic Seats you will fit in perfectly. For colder days you have option of Heated Steering Wheel as well as Heated Front and Rear Seats.
This CLS also comes with Distronic Plus which offers Steering Assist, Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Detection, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist and more. The Back Up Camera will be also helpful in parking conditions to make sure you can see everything around the car. Mercedes COMMAND Infotainment system offers BT connection, AUX, USB, FM/AM and Satellite Radio. Through the infotainment system you will also be able to control many of the features of the car, like the Distronic Plus feature.
This model comes standard with 10 Airbags, Attention Assist Monitoring, Pre-Safe emergency Brake Assist and many more that makes this a safe vehicle for you and your family members.
