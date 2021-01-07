Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

83,468 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLS550 4MATIC, AMG, DISTRONIC, AMG PKG, NAV,HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLS550 4MATIC, AMG, DISTRONIC, AMG PKG, NAV,HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6465216
  2. 6465216
  3. 6465216
  4. 6465216
  5. 6465216
Contact Seller

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

83,468KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6465216
  • Stock #: PC6494
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB7EA109253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6494
  • Mileage 83,468 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES CLS550 4MATIC | AWD | DISTRONIC PLUS | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BACK UP CAMERA | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | DRIVING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | SUNROOF | DYNAMIC SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ELECTRIC SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | HEATED SCREEN WASH | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | AMBIENCE LIGHTING | KEYLESS - GO | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The CLS 550 features a 402-horsepower, turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 and a nine-speed automatic transmission. With Mercedes 4Matic AWD system you can be sure that you will be able to deliver the power safely in any weather condition. The Blue 4 door Coupe has a distinctive look that will look good in any condition but with AMG Package the body lines are more aggressive and distinct. The Interior also gets AMG treatment with AMG Inspire Steering Wheel and Sports Seats. The Beige Leather Interior will feel premium with the Mercedes Dynamic Seats you will fit in perfectly. For colder days you have option of Heated Steering Wheel as well as Heated Front and Rear Seats.







This CLS also comes with Distronic Plus which offers Steering Assist, Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Detection, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist and more. The Back Up Camera will be also helpful in parking conditions to make sure you can see everything around the car. Mercedes COMMAND Infotainment system offers BT connection, AUX, USB, FM/AM and Satellite Radio. Through the infotainment system you will also be able to control many of the features of the car, like the Distronic Plus feature.







This model comes standard with 10 Airbags, Attention Assist Monitoring, Pre-Safe emergency Brake Assist and many more that makes this a safe vehicle for you and your family members.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Compass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Air Suspension
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Woodgrain
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Suspension control: electronic
Rear seat type: bucket
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Additional key: removable valet
Center console: front console with armrest
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
RAIN SENSING
Watts: 610
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Seatback
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
power glass
speed sensitive
Google POIs
Google search
news
vehicle location
remotely operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 53,778 KM
$91,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 39,352 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 65,059 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory