2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Compass Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Comfort Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist door unlock Body side reinforcements Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Center console trim: alloy Door trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Wheels: aluminum Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front headrests: integrated Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear headrests: 3 Additional key: removable valet Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Armrests: rear center Axle ratio: 4.13 variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc fuel cut-off height lock operation maintenance status maintenance due element Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

