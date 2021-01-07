Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

82,070 KM

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC, AWD, NAV, PANO, HEATED SEATS

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC, AWD, NAV, PANO, HEATED SEATS

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

82,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6519663
  • Stock #: PC6523
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB8EN079504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6523
  • Mileage 82,070 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES CLA250 4MATIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | SPORTS SUSPENSION | DROWSINESS DETECTION | BIXENON LIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HEATED SCREEN WASH | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2015 Mercedes CLA 250 is a sleek compact sized four-door coupe! With a 2.0L Turbocharged Four-Cylinder making 208 horsepower and bold styling this Mercedes is sure to turn heads! The CLA features Mercedes 4-Matic All Wheel Drive System which means increased traction in slippery conditions. With Navigation and a beautiful large glass Panoramic sunroof you will always feel like you're in a premium luxury car. This example comes with a White Exterior, Black Leather and Alcantara and Large Alloy Sport Wheels! This car has been Local to Ontario so you know it has been taken care of!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Compass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Center console trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Wheels: aluminum
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front headrests: integrated
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear headrests: 3
Additional key: removable valet
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Armrests: rear center
Axle ratio: 4.13
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
fuel cut-off
height
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
element
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

