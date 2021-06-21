Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

154,000 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

CLA 250

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Location

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7507449
  • VIN: WDDSJ4EB5EN065286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

