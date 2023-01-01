2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$25,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 2 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10497669

10497669 VIN: WDDHF9HB7EA927935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 82,298 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.