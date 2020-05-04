Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC,3.5L V6,AMG PKG,PREMIUM,NAV,CAM,PANO,

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC,3.5L V6,AMG PKG,PREMIUM,NAV,CAM,PANO,

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,798KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4964241
  • Stock #: PC5422
  • VIN: WDDKJ8JBXEF288107
Exterior Colour
Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colour
Red/black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

4MATIC AWD | 3.5L V6 | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM | COMFORT ACCESS | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | PANO ROOF | HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | DYNAMIC HEADLIGHTS | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CLEAN CARFAX







Featuring a powerful 3.5L V6 engine producing 320HP and 4MATIC All Wheel Drive, this 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC is a great blend of performance, luxury, and versatility. Premium White Exterior with a luxurious Red leather interior, AMG Package (19" AMG Wheels, Bumpers, AMG Steering wheel) this vehicle is sure to turn heads. A COMAND Navigation System, Blind-Spot Detection, and Reverse Camera with Parking Assist provides you guidance when you need it.







You and your passenger will enjoy a huge Panoramic Sunroof, and Heated Seats. You'll also enjoy other features like Harmon/Kardon LOGIC7 sound system, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, xenon dynamic lights, rain sensing wipers, Comfort Access, and Power Trunk.







For safety this vehicle comes with stability and traction control, ABS brakes, and Front/Side/Curtain Impact Airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

