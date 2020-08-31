Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

142,000 KM

Details Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E63 AMG 4MATIC, WAGON, CARBON CERAMIC, NAV, PANO

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E63 AMG 4MATIC, WAGON, CARBON CERAMIC, NAV, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

142,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5771958
  Stock #: PC6074
  VIN: WDDHH9CB1EA989673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6074
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES AMG E63 | WAGON | 4MATIC AWD | 5.5L V8 | 577HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AMG CROSS FORGED WHEELS | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | CARBON EXTERIOR | MAGNO WHITE WRAP | 360 CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | VENTILATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | PARK ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | SATTELITE RADIO | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | KEYLESS GO | PUSH TO START | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







***THIS VEHICLE IS CATLESS, FEATURES A FULL STRAIGHTPIPE FI EXHAUST***









Featuring a powerful Bi-Turbo 577hp V8 engine, 7-speed Automatic Transmission, and 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive, this 2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Wagon is the ultimate sports Wagon. Switch from Comfort Mode to Sport/AMG Mode and that sharpens up the AMG V8 powertrain, AIRMATIC Suspension/Dampers, and of course the full-bodied AMG Exhaust. It will turn heads with its sleek White exterior, elegant black leather interior, Black AMG Cross Forged wheels, AMG Ceramic brake calipers in Orange, carbon fiber Exterior trim.







A COMAND Navigation System (Voice Command) and 360 Top View plus Backup Camera with Parking Assist provides you on-road guidance when you need it. Drivers Assistance Plus package offers state of the art driving tech like Lane Keeping Assist, Blindspot Assist, PRE-SAFE, Attention Assist. Equipped with Premium Pkg, you and your passengers will absolutely love the Drive-Dynamic Multi-Contour Seats, Rear Sunshade, and Power Trunk. as well as the Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System and power Sunroof. Convenient features including Climate Control, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, xenon lights, rain sensing wipers, AMG Iluminated Door Sills are included as well. For safety, this vehicle is equipped wtih Front/Side/Curtain Impact Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction/Stability Contorl, and Security.













WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

