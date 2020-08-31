2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2014 MERCEDES AMG E63 | WAGON | 4MATIC AWD | 5.5L V8 | 577HP | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AMG CROSS FORGED WHEELS | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | CARBON EXTERIOR | MAGNO WHITE WRAP | 360 CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | VENTILATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | PARK ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | SATTELITE RADIO | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | KEYLESS GO | PUSH TO START | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
***THIS VEHICLE IS CATLESS, FEATURES A FULL STRAIGHTPIPE FI EXHAUST***
Featuring a powerful Bi-Turbo 577hp V8 engine, 7-speed Automatic Transmission, and 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive, this 2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Wagon is the ultimate sports Wagon. Switch from Comfort Mode to Sport/AMG Mode and that sharpens up the AMG V8 powertrain, AIRMATIC Suspension/Dampers, and of course the full-bodied AMG Exhaust. It will turn heads with its sleek White exterior, elegant black leather interior, Black AMG Cross Forged wheels, AMG Ceramic brake calipers in Orange, carbon fiber Exterior trim.
A COMAND Navigation System (Voice Command) and 360 Top View plus Backup Camera with Parking Assist provides you on-road guidance when you need it. Drivers Assistance Plus package offers state of the art driving tech like Lane Keeping Assist, Blindspot Assist, PRE-SAFE, Attention Assist. Equipped with Premium Pkg, you and your passengers will absolutely love the Drive-Dynamic Multi-Contour Seats, Rear Sunshade, and Power Trunk. as well as the Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System and power Sunroof. Convenient features including Climate Control, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, xenon lights, rain sensing wipers, AMG Iluminated Door Sills are included as well. For safety, this vehicle is equipped wtih Front/Side/Curtain Impact Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction/Stability Contorl, and Security.
