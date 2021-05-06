2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2014 MERCEDES-BENZ E350 4MATIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DYNAIMC LED HEADLIGHTS | 18" ALLOY WHEELS | EMERGENCY SPARE TIRE | SPORT PACKAGE | KEYLESS GO | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED REAR SEATS | ECO START/STOP | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Car for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. With its Twin-Turbocharged 3.5L V6 making 302 Horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque mated with 7G-TRONIC (7-speed Automatic transmission) you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. This E-Class also has the 4Matic All-Wheel Drive system that will come in handy in less favorable conditions. The Exterior comes in clean White colour while Interior is in Beige Premium Leather with Wood trim elements.
Panoramic sunroof will let plenty of light into the cabin and the Back Up Camera and Surround Camera with the Parking Sensors will help for parking in tight spaces. The driving experience will be elevated with the Infotainment that will let you access al the information needed. While you are driving you will be sitting in exclusive and comfortable Mercedes Leather Seats.
The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Blind Spot Assist. This E-Class comes with Heated Seats in Front, Electric Roller Sunblind for rear window, Power memory seats, Heated Steering wheel, Keyless-Go system, Premium Harman/Kardon sound system, Heated Rear Seats, Eco Start/Stop and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
