2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

41,523 KM

Details Description Features

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

AMG E63 S, 800 HP, TUNED, BLACK BOOST INTAKE, NAV

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

41,523KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES BENZ AMG E 63 S | 5.5 LITRE TWIN TURBO V8 | 800 HP | TUNED | CARBON CERAMIC AMG BRAKES | HANDMADE BLACK BOOST AMG COLD AIR INTAKE KIT | CARBON FIBER SKIRT | CARBON FIBER FRONT LIP | CARBON FIBER DIFFUSER | CARBON REAR SPOILER | BLACK FAST FC RIMS | AIR SUSPENSION | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT | HEATED REAR SEATS | TRACK PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | PADDLE SHIFTER | PUSH TO START | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | HEATED VENTED FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | CLEAN CAR FAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2014 Mercedes Benz E63 S is one you will never find any where else. Professionally Tuned and fully kitted with the latest carbon fiber parts and a Handcrafted Black Boost AMG Cold Air Intake Kit, no one would expect this luxury sedan to be able to push up to 800 Horsepowers on the dyno. With its already massive 5.5 Litre Twin Turbo V8 engine the additional modifications only brings out the true power of an AMG vehicle.







Not only this car is dynamically impressive, it also looks stunning as well. The immaculate white exterior paint paired with the AMG Night Package, Black Fast FC Rims complement the vehicles aggresive style and generous Carbon Fiber parts.







Inside this beautiful E63 S no expenses were spared. With the a luxurious Black Leather Nappa interior, AMG Styling Seating, Rear Entertainment, Massage Heated and Vented Front Seats, Bang & Olufsent Sound System, and heated rear seats. This E63 also comes with a wide array of safety features such as Collision Warning with Active brake intervention, Blind Spot Assist, and Backup Camera.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Rearview monitor
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Passenger Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
HD Radio
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
Ride Control
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
door unlock
Active suspension
door pockets
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Front struts: MacPherson
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Window trim: chrome
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Air suspension: rear
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
power glass
12V front
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
news
vehicle location
remotely operated
organizer
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

