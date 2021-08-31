2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2014 MERCEDES BENZ AMG E 63 S | 5.5 LITRE TWIN TURBO V8 | 800 HP | TUNED | CARBON CERAMIC AMG BRAKES | HANDMADE BLACK BOOST AMG COLD AIR INTAKE KIT | CARBON FIBER SKIRT | CARBON FIBER FRONT LIP | CARBON FIBER DIFFUSER | CARBON REAR SPOILER | BLACK FAST FC RIMS | AIR SUSPENSION | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT | HEATED REAR SEATS | TRACK PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | PADDLE SHIFTER | PUSH TO START | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | HEATED VENTED FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | CLEAN CAR FAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2014 Mercedes Benz E63 S is one you will never find any where else. Professionally Tuned and fully kitted with the latest carbon fiber parts and a Handcrafted Black Boost AMG Cold Air Intake Kit, no one would expect this luxury sedan to be able to push up to 800 Horsepowers on the dyno. With its already massive 5.5 Litre Twin Turbo V8 engine the additional modifications only brings out the true power of an AMG vehicle.
Not only this car is dynamically impressive, it also looks stunning as well. The immaculate white exterior paint paired with the AMG Night Package, Black Fast FC Rims complement the vehicles aggresive style and generous Carbon Fiber parts.
Inside this beautiful E63 S no expenses were spared. With the a luxurious Black Leather Nappa interior, AMG Styling Seating, Rear Entertainment, Massage Heated and Vented Front Seats, Bang & Olufsent Sound System, and heated rear seats. This E63 also comes with a wide array of safety features such as Collision Warning with Active brake intervention, Blind Spot Assist, and Backup Camera.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4