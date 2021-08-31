2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$79,800 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 5 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8055370

8055370 Stock #: PC7750

PC7750 VIN: WDDHF7GB1EA989354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7750

Mileage 41,523 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Body side reinforcements Rearview monitor Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Passenger Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Front fog lights Rear fog lights Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm HD Radio Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback 2 Ride Control Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets door unlock Active suspension door pockets integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Side mirrors: driver side only heated Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Driver adjustable suspension: height Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Grille color: chrome Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Suspension control: electronic Front struts: MacPherson Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Impact sensor: battery disconnect Premium brand: harman/kardon Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Window trim: chrome Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Additional key: removable valet Air suspension: rear Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due power glass 12V front Active parking system: semi-automatic Google POIs Google search news vehicle location remotely operated organizer Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic

