2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$23,800 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 0 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8809319

8809319 Stock #: PC8410

PC8410 VIN: WDDHF8JB2EA818417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8410

Mileage 116,017 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.