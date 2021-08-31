Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

99,808 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G550, 382HP, AMG CARBON, DESIGNO LEATHER, CHROME

2014 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G550, 382HP, AMG CARBON, DESIGNO LEATHER, CHROME

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,808KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7998162
  • Stock #: PC7715
  • VIN: WDCYC3HF9EX226194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7715
  • Mileage 99,808 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES BENZ G-CLASS G550 | 5.5L V8 | 382HP | AMG CARBON TRIM | STAINLESS STEEL PACKAGE | CHROME PACKAGE | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | DESIGNO INTERIOR LEATHER | AMG TRIM | REAR HEATER | PARK ASSIST | BLIND SPOT | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | HEATED LEATHER | HARMAN KARDON | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Enter the 2014 Mercedes Benz G550 - one of the most iconic SUVs in the world. Powerful V8 engine producing 382HP and 391TQ to all four wheels, through a smooth 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters. This is one of the most capable SUVs on the planet, go anywhere, Sleek Black exterior and Black Designo leather interior, Multi Spoke Black wheels for a mean look. COMAND Voice command Navigation System, Backup Camera for all the on-road guidance you need . Enjoy a skyview from the Power Sunroof. Heated Leather Seats for maximum comfort, Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound, Heated Windshield, Climate Control, Multifunctional AMG Steering Wheel, and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Rearview monitor
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
HD Radio
tilt
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering Wheel
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
Wood
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
door unlock
Front
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Audio system
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Moonroof / Sunroof: power
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Dash trim: leather
Shift knob trim: leather
Easy entry: power driver seat
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Rear door type: side-hinged
4WD selector: electronic
Axle ratio: 4.38
Locking differential: center
Running boards: step
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: multi-link
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension type: trailing arms
Spare tire mount location: outside
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Rear audio: separate
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Daytime running lights: LED
Additional key: removable valet
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear wiper: with washer
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Door handle color: black
Watts: 450
Parking brake trim: leather
Brush guard: headlight
Running board color: chrome
Headlight cleaners: heated
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
12V front
Google POIs
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

