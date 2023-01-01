$26,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL450|NAVI|360 CAM|RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9631651
- Stock #: 293200
- VIN: 4JGDF7CE5EA293200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDF7CE5EA293200, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PWR. SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, Distance Warning, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Alloy Wheels, 7-Passengers, Black on Black Leather, 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Wood/Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, 60/40-split 2nd-row seats with EASY-ENTRY, Power-folding 50/50-split 3rd-row seats, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
