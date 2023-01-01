Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL450|NAVI|360 CAM|RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL450|NAVI|360 CAM|RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

  1. 1676674661
  2. 1676674663
  3. 1676674665
  4. 1676674671
  5. 1676674676
  6. 1676674681
  7. 1676674687
  8. 1676674692
  9. 1676674697
  10. 1676674700
  11. 1676674703
  12. 1676674705
  13. 1676674710
  14. 1676674715
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9631651
  • Stock #: 293200
  • VIN: 4JGDF7CE5EA293200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDF7CE5EA293200, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PWR. SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, Distance Warning, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Alloy Wheels, 7-Passengers, Black on Black Leather, 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Wood/Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, 60/40-split 2nd-row seats with EASY-ENTRY, Power-folding 50/50-split 3rd-row seats, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2014 Audi Q7 3.0T|S ...
 193,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen New ...
 161,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac ATS CO...
 142,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory