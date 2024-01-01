$16,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK350-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS-PANO ROOF
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK350-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-360 CAMERAS-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK350 4MATIC - GORGEOUS GLK FINISHED IN DOLOMITE BROWN METALLIC ON BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR WITH WHITE PIPING - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - FRONT/BACK/SIDE CAMERAS - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - MERCEDES-BENZ INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - 20" SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS - SIDE STEPS - ROOF RACK - - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - EXCELLENT CONDITION - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $16,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dell Fine Cars
Dell Fine Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919