This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Panel Sunroof, Navigation and more!

The top features for this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Panel Sunroof
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Folding Mirrors
Blind Spot Assist
360 Degree Camera

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37799

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
106,000KM
VIN WDCGG0EB1EG250344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

ATTENTION ASSIST
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
Power Folding Mirrors
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
360 degree camera
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

