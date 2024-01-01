$18,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
250 BlueTEC 4MATIC AWD w/ Nav, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,000KM
VIN WDCGG0EB1EG250344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Panel Sunroof, Navigation and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Panel Sunroof
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Folding Mirrors
Blind Spot Assist
360 Degree Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37799
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
ATTENTION ASSIST
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
Power Folding Mirrors
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
360 degree camera
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
