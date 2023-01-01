$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML350 BlueTEC
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10512915
- Stock #: PC9772
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB5EA323901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9772
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MERCEDES- BENZ ML350 BLUETEC | 240HP | 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL | 7 SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | SPEED SENSITIVE VOLUME CONTROL | COMPASS | ACTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | COMAND INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | ACTIVE FRONT HEADRESTS | DRIVER POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT | CANADIAN CAR |
The 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC is a premium midsize SUV that represents the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and fuel efficiency. Renowned for its sophisticated styling and advanced technology, the ML350 BlueTEC offers a compelling driving experience in an upscale package.
Under the hood, the ML350 BlueTEC is powered by a robust 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel engine, delivering 240 horsepower and an impressive 455 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, providing ample power while maintaining respectable fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between performance and fuel savings.
In summary, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC offers a refined and well-rounded driving experience. Its timeless design, luxurious interior, capable diesel engine, and advanced technology make it a compelling choice for those who desire a comfortable and efficient luxury SUV.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.