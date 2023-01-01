2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10512915

10512915 Stock #: PC9772

PC9772 VIN: 4JGDA2EB5EA323901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9772

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Convenience Clock External temperature display Additional Features digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Liftgate window: fixed Axle ratio: 3.45 Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Phone: hands free Rear air conditioning: independently controlled Rear audio: separate Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Window trim: chrome Center console: front console with armrest Power door locks: auto-locking Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Roof rails: silver Side curtain airbags: front / rear Floor mats: front / rear Cupholders: front / rear Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release Crumple zones: front / rear Reading lights: front / rear Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated Radio: AM/FM / HD radio Rear headrests: adjustable / 3 Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front Passenger seat power adjustments: height / 8 Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / 8 Skid plate(s): front / rear Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off Center console trim: alloy / wood Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / seatback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.