2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum Cars Inc.

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

180,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10512915
  • Stock #: PC9772
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB5EA323901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9772
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES- BENZ ML350 BLUETEC | 240HP | 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL | 7 SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | SPEED SENSITIVE VOLUME CONTROL | COMPASS | ACTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | COMAND INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | ACTIVE FRONT HEADRESTS | DRIVER POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT | CANADIAN CAR |







The 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC is a premium midsize SUV that represents the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and fuel efficiency. Renowned for its sophisticated styling and advanced technology, the ML350 BlueTEC offers a compelling driving experience in an upscale package.







Under the hood, the ML350 BlueTEC is powered by a robust 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel engine, delivering 240 horsepower and an impressive 455 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, providing ample power while maintaining respectable fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between performance and fuel savings.







In summary, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC offers a refined and well-rounded driving experience. Its timeless design, luxurious interior, capable diesel engine, and advanced technology make it a compelling choice for those who desire a comfortable and efficient luxury SUV.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Liftgate window: fixed
Axle ratio: 3.45
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Rear audio: separate
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Window trim: chrome
Center console: front console with armrest
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rails: silver
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / 8
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / 8
Skid plate(s): front / rear
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off
Center console trim: alloy / wood
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / seatback

