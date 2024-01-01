$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML350 BLUETEC,AWD,AMG SPORT,MEMORY PKG,360CAM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10123
- Mileage 181,862 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 MERCEDES- BENZ ML350 BLUETEC | 4MATIC-AWD | 240 HP | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED V6 DIESEL | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | DRIVING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | NIGHT SERIES INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BROWN ASH WOOD INT. TRIM PIECES | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | HEATED WINDSCREEN WASHER SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC, a vehicle that boasts a powerful 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 engine with 240 horsepower and 455 ft. lbs. of torque. This luxury SUV is an exceptional choice for those who crave a high-performance vehicle with outstanding fuel efficiency.
The exterior of this Mercedes Benz ML350 is coated in a sleek Obsidian Black Metallic, which accentuates its bold lines and sculpted curves. The front grille is adorned with the iconic Mercedes-Benz emblem, and the LED daytime running lights add a touch of sophistication to the overall aesthetic.
Inside, the Black leather interior is a perfect blend of comfort and luxury. The spacious cabin is designed with high-quality materials and features that enhance the overall driving experience. The front seats are heated, providing a cozy and relaxing ride even on the coldest days. The power sunroof allows for an open-air experience, and the automatic climate control ensures that the temperature is always comfortable.
This Mercedes-Benz ML350 comes with a plethora of factory default features that make it stand out from the competition. The 7-inch color display with an intuitive infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium audio system with 8 speakers ensure that you stay entertained and connected while on the go. The 360 camera provides a clear view of what's behind you, making parking and reversing a breeze.
Other notable features include power adjustable front seats with lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a power liftgate. Safety features such as anti-lock brakes, traction control, and stability control ensure that you and your passengers stay safe no matter where your journey takes you. In conclusion, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC is a top-of-the-line luxury SUV that offers a powerful and efficient engine, a comfortable and luxurious interior, and a host of factory default features that make it an exceptional choice for discerning drivers.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage o
