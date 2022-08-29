2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

$21,950 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11960

Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Onstar Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Parking Sensors Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control PUSH START 360 Camera Drive Assist Full Carpet floor Sensor

