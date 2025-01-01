$27,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 113,300 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELCHAIR VAN! SUPER RARE SPRINTER WHEELCHAIR VAN! 2500 !144 WHEELBASE!
DIESEL! REAR ENTRANCE WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE! SUPER LOW KM! WHEEL CHAIR
LIFT WORKS PERFECT! BACKUP CAMERA! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
VERY GOOD ON GAS(DIESEL). LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO
OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTOTS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Why Buy New Motors
416-356-8118