WHEELCHAIR VAN! SUPER RARE SPRINTER WHEELCHAIR VAN! 2500 !144 WHEELBASE!

DIESEL! REAR ENTRANCE WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE! SUPER LOW KM! WHEEL CHAIR

LIFT WORKS PERFECT! BACKUP CAMERA! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

VERY GOOD ON GAS(DIESEL). LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO

OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

113,300 KM

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
12178054

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
113,300KM
Good Condition
VIN WDZBE7DC5E5833486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 113,300 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELCHAIR VAN! SUPER RARE SPRINTER WHEELCHAIR VAN! 2500 !144 WHEELBASE!

DIESEL! REAR ENTRANCE WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE! SUPER LOW KM! WHEEL CHAIR

LIFT WORKS PERFECT! BACKUP CAMERA! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

VERY GOOD ON GAS(DIESEL). LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO

OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTOTS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118  647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500
416-356-XXXX

416-356-8118

