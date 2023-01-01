Menu
2014 MINI Cooper

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2014 MINI Cooper

2014 MINI Cooper

S|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

2014 MINI Cooper

S|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9556309
  • Stock #: 969712
  • VIN: WMWXM7C54ET969712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWXM7C54ET969712,  TURBO, NAVIGATION, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Red on Black Leather, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Xenon Headlights, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Tinted Windows, Xenon Headlights, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

