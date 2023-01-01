$11,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2014 MINI Cooper
S|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9556309
- Stock #: 969712
- VIN: WMWXM7C54ET969712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWXM7C54ET969712, TURBO, NAVIGATION, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Red on Black Leather, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Xenon Headlights, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Tinted Windows, Xenon Headlights, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
