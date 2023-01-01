Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 MINI Cooper Convertible

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2014 MINI Cooper Convertible

2014 MINI Cooper Convertible

S|CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 MINI Cooper Convertible

S|CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1685233719
  2. 1685233722
  3. 1685233724
  4. 1685233728
  5. 1685233733
  6. 1685233737
  7. 1685233742
  8. 1685233751
  9. 1685233757
  10. 1685233764
  11. 1685233772
  12. 1685233779
  13. 1685233789
  14. 1685233793
  15. 1685233796
  16. 1685233799
  17. 1685233803
  18. 1685233806
  19. 1685233808
  20. 1685233813
  21. 1685233818
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000409
  • Stock #: 707199
  • VIN: WMWZP3C51ET707199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 707199
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWZP3C51ET707199, CONVERTIBLE, TURBO, ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Saddle Brown Leather, Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Bluetooth, Spoiler, Keyless Entry, AUX/CD Player, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction control, Air Condition, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2014 MINI Cooper Con...
 101,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2012 Audi TTS TTS CO...
 88,000 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2013 Smart fortwo CI...
 114,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory