2014 MINI Cooper Convertible
S|CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10000409
- Stock #: 707199
- VIN: WMWZP3C51ET707199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWZP3C51ET707199, CONVERTIBLE, TURBO, ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Saddle Brown Leather, Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Bluetooth, Spoiler, Keyless Entry, AUX/CD Player, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction control, Air Condition, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
