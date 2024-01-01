$13,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
ALL4 S w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
ALL4 S w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,405KM
VIN WMWZC5C51EWP36322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 103,405 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 12 V Power Outlet, Dual Panel Sunroof, Aux Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman include:
12 V Power Outlet
Dual Panel Sunroof
Aux Input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Push Button Start
A/C
USB Port
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35088
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
12 V Power Outlet
Dual panel sunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman