2014 MINI Cooper Paceman

155,082 KM

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

John Cooper Works ALL4, AWD, NAVI,PANOROOF,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

155,082KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6202155
  • Stock #: PC6383
  • VIN: WMWSS9C52EWN99516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light White
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6383
  • Mileage 155,082 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MINI COOPER PACEMAN | JOHN COOPER WORKS | AWD | 6 SPEED MANUAL | NAVIGATION | PANOROOF | HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND |HEATED SEATS | EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED MIRRORS | KEYLESS REMOTE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The top-of-the-line John Cooper Works model equipped with the turbocharged 1.6-liter rated at 208 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.

The performance-oriented John Cooper Works Paceman comes with the most powerful version of the turbocharged engine of all Paceman line, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a sport exhaust system and unique exterior and interior styling details.







John Cooper Works features include a rear spoiler, front sport seats, a folding backseat and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel. Available amenities include front foglights, a panoramic moonroof, front seat heaters, automatic air conditioning, a navigation system and a Harman Kardon stereo.







The safety equipment on the 2014 Mini Cooper Paceman includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags added to that a dynamic traction control feature.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
coolant
USB
Radio data system
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
engine oil
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Roof rails color: silver
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Headlights: auto off
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Rear seat folding
Alternator: 120 amps
Rear seat: sliding
Knee airbags: front passenger
halogen
Storage: in floor
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
fuel cut-off
mast
12V front
speed sensitive
12V rear
auto on
12V cargo area

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

