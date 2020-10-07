2014 MINI Cooper Paceman

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Comfort Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer coolant USB Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Run flat tires engine oil Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Jack Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Rear seat type: bucket Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Tire type: performance Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Side mirrors: auto-dimming Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Roof rails color: silver Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Door handle color: chrome Total speakers: 6 Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Headlights: auto off Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Rear seat folding Alternator: 120 amps Rear seat: sliding Knee airbags: front passenger halogen Storage: in floor Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure fuel cut-off mast 12V front speed sensitive 12V rear auto on 12V cargo area

