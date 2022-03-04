Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,880

+ tax & licensing
$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

MR-TURBO-BREMBO BRAKES-NAVI-PADDLE SHIFT

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

MR-TURBO-BREMBO BRAKES-NAVI-PADDLE SHIFT

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8463585
  • Stock #: W22-127
  • VIN: JA32W5FV5EU601684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W22-127
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is built for the compact sports sedan enthusiast. It showcases dynamic handling, performance-oriented technologies and more aggressive styling. The all-wheel drive Lancer Evolution is powered by a muscular 291-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed Twin-Clutch Sportronic Shift transmission (TC-SST) with manual mode and paddle shifters. Brembo brakes, sport suspension, 18 inch wheels, upgraded **CORSA EXHAUST**. Will also come with the factory exhaust. Equipped with tons of convenience features such as, Navigation, JACKFORD FOSGATE premium sound, sunroof, Boost/air fuel ratio gauge, and more! This is an absolute beast on the rally scene.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

