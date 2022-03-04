$28,880+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-2277
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
MR-TURBO-BREMBO BRAKES-NAVI-PADDLE SHIFT
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
$28,880
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8463585
- Stock #: W22-127
- VIN: JA32W5FV5EU601684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is built for the compact sports sedan enthusiast. It showcases dynamic handling, performance-oriented technologies and more aggressive styling. The all-wheel drive Lancer Evolution is powered by a muscular 291-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed Twin-Clutch Sportronic Shift transmission (TC-SST) with manual mode and paddle shifters. Brembo brakes, sport suspension, 18 inch wheels, upgraded **CORSA EXHAUST**. Will also come with the factory exhaust. Equipped with tons of convenience features such as, Navigation, JACKFORD FOSGATE premium sound, sunroof, Boost/air fuel ratio gauge, and more! This is an absolute beast on the rally scene.
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED } **THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
Vehicle Features
