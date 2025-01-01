$8,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! 7 SEAT! 3.0L V6! AWD! POWER WINDOWS! SUNROOF! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! AND
SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA. APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF
SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
