2014, MITSUBISHI RVR GT AWD

 Special Price: $7,990 AS IS 

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.

 To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. 

Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

Prices 

may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.

VEHICLE SOLD AS IS  

The motor vehicle sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

120,230 KM

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
120,230KM
VIN 4A4AJ4AU6EE602155

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,230 KM

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Clock

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60 L Fuel Tank
6.466 Axle Ratio
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: ECO mode indicator and paddle shifters

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

GVWR: 1
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 18 x 7JJ Aluminum-Alloy
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding
reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Door Panel Insert
970 kgs (4
343 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
