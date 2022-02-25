2014 Mobility Ventures MV1

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,960 + taxes & licensing 3 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 8348826

8348826 VIN: 57WMD2A64EM101526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 351,000 KM

