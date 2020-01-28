Menu
2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,268KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4544280
  • Stock #: PC5256
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP5EN382681
Exterior Colour
Pearl White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX











This gorgeous 2014 Nissan Altima Sedan 2.5 SL comes with a powerful 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4 engine and an Xtronic CVT transmission, Front-Wheel Drive. Its beautiful interior includes a Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents, Full Cloth Headliner, Front And Rear Map Lights, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Steel Spare Wheel, Light Tinted Glass, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, and a very spacious Trunk Rear Cargo Access.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Battery Saver
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • pre-wired for phone
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Subwoofer: 2
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Premium brand: Bose
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Total speakers: 9
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Internet radio app: Pandora
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Interior accents: chrome
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
  • Steering ratio: 16.4
  • Front brake diameter: 11.7
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.5
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Infotainment: NissanConnect
  • Upholstery accents: perforated
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Front brake width: 1.02
  • Rear brake width: .35
  • Alternator: 110 amps
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
  • Connected in-car apps: Facebook
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

