2014 Nissan Altima

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN: 1N4AL3AP7EN330615

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 283,930 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

